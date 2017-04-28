Moelis & Co (MC) General Counsel Sells $161,057.00 in Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 4,225 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $161,057.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) traded down 0.81% on Friday, hitting $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 392,140 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.90.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Moelis & Co’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 81.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Moelis & Co during the third quarter worth $151,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Moelis & Co by 26.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Moelis & Co during the third quarter worth $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Co by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Moelis & Co during the third quarter worth $293,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company is an investment banking advisory company. The Company provides strategic and financial advice to a client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Company offers financial advisory services across various industry sectors. It advices its clients on decisions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters.

