Mobile Mini (MINI) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mobile Mini earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 70 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) traded down 2.38% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. 179,026 shares of the stock traded hands. Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $38.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 2.41.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company earned $123.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini will post $1.30 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

In related news, CFO Mark Funk sold 45,830 shares of Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $1,480,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,260.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc is a provider of portable storage solutions. The Company, through its subsidiary, Evergreen Tank Solutions, Inc (ETS), is a provider of specialty containment solutions in the United States. The Company manages its business as two portable storage solutions business segments, North America and the U.K., and one specialty containment business segment.

