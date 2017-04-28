Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $123.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) traded down 2.38% during trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,026 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 2.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

In other Mobile Mini news, CFO Mark Funk sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $348,133.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,694.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $258,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/mobile-mini-inc-mini-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc is a provider of portable storage solutions. The Company, through its subsidiary, Evergreen Tank Solutions, Inc (ETS), is a provider of specialty containment solutions in the United States. The Company manages its business as two portable storage solutions business segments, North America and the U.K., and one specialty containment business segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.