Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Friday.

The analysts wrote, “We note a significant ~120M iPhone 8 units in 2H17E vs ~89M iPhone7/7+ in 2H16 should position the RF handset supply chain for upside.””

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Drexel Hamilton increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) traded down 4.28% during trading on Friday, hitting $99.74. 4,690,246 shares of the stock were exchanged. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $105.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.59. Skyworks Solutions also saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,757 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 871% compared to the typical volume of 181 put options.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company earned $851.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.43 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 27.80%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post $6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Laura A. Gasparini sold 3,450 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $315,433.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $146,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,950 shares of company stock worth $5,481,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 34,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 46.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

