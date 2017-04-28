Mitchell G. Lynn Sells 3,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Mitchell G. Lynn sold 3,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $259,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,841 shares in the company, valued at $505,421.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) opened at 86.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.31. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.80 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 16.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 71,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 24.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 40,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in PriceSmart by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,916,000 after buying an additional 32,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 20.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $102.00 target price on shares of PriceSmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the international operation of membership shopping in warehouse clubs. In addition, the Company operates distribution centers and offices in the United States. The Company’s segments include the United States, Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia.

