Mirna Therapeutics (MIRN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Mirna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MIRN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mirna Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MIRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Mirna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Mirna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Shares of Mirna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MIRN) traded up 1.94% during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,136 shares. Mirna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The firm’s market capitalization is $43.80 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/mirna-therapeutics-mirn-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-shows.html.

Mirna Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of micro ribonucleic acid (RNA)-based oncology therapeutics. The Company is developing mimics of naturally occurring microRNAs that are designed to restore the tumor suppressor activity and aid appropriate anti-tumor immune response.

Receive News & Ratings for Mirna Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirna Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.