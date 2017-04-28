Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Mirna Therapeutics Inc (MIRN)

Mirna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MIRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Mirna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.
Mirna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MIRN) opened at 2.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The stock’s market capitalization is $42.96 million. Mirna Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.94.
Mirna Therapeutics Company Profile
Mirna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of micro ribonucleic acid (RNA)-based oncology therapeutics. The Company is developing mimics of naturally occurring microRNAs that are designed to restore the tumor suppressor activity and aid appropriate anti-tumor immune response.
