Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.31

Press coverage about Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) has been trending positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Minerva Neurosciences earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) traded down 1.30% during trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. 85,337 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The company’s market cap is $268.17 million. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post ($1.47) EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Geoff Race sold 21,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $236,379.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 34,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $377,776.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,697.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s product portfolio and indications include MIN-101 for the treatment of schizophrenia; MIN-202, for the treatment of insomnia disorder and major depressive disorder (MDD); MIN-117, for the treatment of MDD, and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

