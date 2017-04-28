MINDBODY (MB) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MINDBODY earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) traded up 0.53% during trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,414 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61. MINDBODY has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.16 billion.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MINDBODY will post ($0.11) EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MB shares. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on MINDBODY from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price objective on MINDBODY and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of MINDBODY in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

In related news, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $483,565.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 20,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $501,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,006 shares of company stock worth $1,822,192. Corporate insiders own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

MINDBODY, Inc is a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and operates as a consumer marketplace with local business subscribers on its platform. The Company’s subscribers provide a range of wellness services to active consumers. Its integrated software and payments platform helps business owners in the wellness services industry run, market and build their businesses.

