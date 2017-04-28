MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

“This morning, MDXG preannounced 1Q17 revenue of $72.6M (up 36% Y/Y and 4% sequentially) vs. consensus of $70.2M. We have raised our 2017 and 2018 estimates and added annual and quarterly 2019 estimates to our model.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised MiMedx Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MiMedx Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MiMedx Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) opened at 11.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 103.64 and a beta of 0.97.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 18.18%. MiMedx Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $14,934,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 5,502.5% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 1,311,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,257,000 after buying an additional 1,288,419 shares in the last quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,035,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 153.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,307,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,220,000 after buying an additional 790,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,541,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants human placental tissue, skin and bone. The Company’s Regenerative Biomaterials segment includes the design, manufacture, and marketing of products and tissue processing services for the Wound Care, Surgical, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic and Dental market categories.

