MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) posted its earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. MiMedx Group updated its FY17 guidance to $0.31-0.33 EPS.

Shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) traded up 11.32% on Friday, hitting $12.69. 3,312,362 shares of the stock were exchanged. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDXG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In related news, insider William Charles Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 540,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants human placental tissue, skin and bone. The Company’s Regenerative Biomaterials segment includes the design, manufacture, and marketing of products and tissue processing services for the Wound Care, Surgical, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic and Dental market categories.

