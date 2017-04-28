Mimecast (MIME) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

News articles about Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mimecast earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Summit Redstone reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) traded down 1.51% on Friday, reaching $24.17. 140,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.33 billion. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The business earned $48.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited is a provider of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and e-mail. The Company’s suite of cloud services protects customers from the business and data security risks. It also mitigates the business disruption that e-mail failure or downtime causes. In addition, its archiving services secure, store and manage critical corporate communications and information to address the compliance and e-discovery requirements.

