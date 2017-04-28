MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (MSL) Given “Hold” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their hold rating on shares of MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Hovde Group upgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) traded down 2.56% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. 62,307 shares of the stock traded hands. MidSouth Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $173.45 million, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.11.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. MidSouth Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that MidSouth Bancorp will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. MidSouth Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

In related news, Director Clayton Paul Hilliard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,001 shares of company stock worth $404,968 in the last 90 days. 23.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 29,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 71.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About MidSouth Bancorp

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates primarily through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, MidSouth Bank, N.A. The Company is operating principally in the community banking business by providing banking services to commercial and retail customers through the Bank. The Bank is community oriented and focuses primarily on offering commercial and consumer loan and deposit services to individuals and small to middle market businesses in Louisiana, and central and east Texas.

