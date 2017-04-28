Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN) Getting Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Headlines about Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Middlefield Banc Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Middlefield Banc Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) traded up 0.77% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.75. 522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Middlefield Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46.

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Middlefield Banc Corp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm earned $7.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp will post $3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Middlefield Banc Corp

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Middlefield Banking Company (MBC) and EMORECO Inc MBC is engaged in the general commercial banking business in northeastern and central Ohio. MBC offers customers a range of banking services, including checking, savings, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities and travelers’ checks.

