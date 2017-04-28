Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Short Interest Update

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,409,567 shares, a decline of 4.1% from the March 15th total of 45,245,536 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,565,835 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) opened at 27.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $29.87.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Micron Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post $4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Pacific Crest restated a “fair value” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.93 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.
In other news, VP Scott J. Deboer sold 51,500 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $1,483,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 221,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $3,104,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 421,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,388 shares of company stock valued at $9,500,740. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 898,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 22.0% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,935,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,420,000 after buying an additional 349,296 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 27,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Micron Technology by 18.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 100,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.