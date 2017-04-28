Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Michaels Companies posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MIK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.73.

Shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,166 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.01. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $31.36.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles M. Sonsteby sold 38,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $857,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Management Associat sold 18,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $383,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,070,774 shares of company stock valued at $384,601,678. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,865,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,671,000 after buying an additional 3,033,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after buying an additional 1,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $24,880,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,016.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 943,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after buying an additional 859,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 47.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,542,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,447,000 after buying an additional 820,310 shares during the last quarter.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

