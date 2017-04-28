Michael P. Monahan Sells 5,000 Shares of NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) Stock

NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 5,000 shares of NutriSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $270,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,623.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) opened at 51.40 on Friday. NutriSystem Inc. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $57.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.97.
NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.87 million. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 43.89% and a net margin of 5.78%. NutriSystem’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NutriSystem Inc. will post $1.65 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wunderlich downgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum set a $70.00 price target on shares of NutriSystem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti downgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of NutriSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NutriSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NutriSystem by 107.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 488,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,132,000 after buying an additional 253,484 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in NutriSystem during the third quarter worth about $6,354,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NutriSystem by 619.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 242,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 208,806 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NutriSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $6,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in NutriSystem by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,056,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,057,000 after buying an additional 143,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.
About NutriSystem
Nutrisystem, Inc is a provider of weight management products and services, including nutritionally balanced weight loss programs, multi-day kits available at retail locations and digital tools to support weight loss. The Company’s program customers purchase monthly food packages containing four-week meal plan consisting supply of breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks and flex meal plan recipes, which they supplement with fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy.
