Wedbush set a $32.00 price objective on M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MHO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. FBN Securities cut M/I Homes from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded M/I Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) traded down 1.70% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,854 shares. M/I Homes has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $672.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.95.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $407 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post $2.60 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “M/I Homes Inc (MHO) Given a $32.00 Price Target at Wedbush” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/mi-homes-inc-mho-given-a-32-00-price-target-at-wedbush.html.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 4,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $104,642.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $543,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in M/I Homes by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc is a builder of single-family homes. The Company consists of two operations: homebuilding and financial services. It operates through Midwest homebuilding, Southern homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic homebuilding and financial services operations segments. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged primarily in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in 15 markets: Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St.

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.