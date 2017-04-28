M/I Homes Inc (MHO) Given a $32.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wedbush set a $32.00 price objective on M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
MHO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. FBN Securities cut M/I Homes from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded M/I Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) traded down 1.70% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,854 shares. M/I Homes has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $672.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.95.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $407 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post $2.60 EPS for the current year.
In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 4,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $104,642.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $543,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in M/I Homes by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc is a builder of single-family homes. The Company consists of two operations: homebuilding and financial services. It operates through Midwest homebuilding, Southern homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic homebuilding and financial services operations segments. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged primarily in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in 15 markets: Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St.
