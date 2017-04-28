MGM Resorts International’s (MGM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) traded down 0.97% during trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. 8,353,797 shares of the company traded hands. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. MGM Resorts International also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,287 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 415% compared to the average daily volume of 250 put options.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business earned $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director William Warwick Grounds bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.74 per share, with a total value of $30,751.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,099. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Baldwin sold 106,160 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $2,787,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,044 shares in the company, valued at $8,299,315.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 265,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.0% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 43,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 277.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after buying an additional 363,335 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,785.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,903,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,539,000 after buying an additional 227,767 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

