MGM Resorts International (MGM) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGM. Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a positive rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.06.

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) traded down 0.97% on Thursday, reaching $30.71. 8,353,797 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.66. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $31.32. MGM Resorts International also saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,287 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 415% compared to the typical daily volume of 250 put options.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post $1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

In related news, Director William Warwick Grounds acquired 1,150 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.74 per share, with a total value of $30,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,099. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Baldwin sold 106,160 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $2,787,761.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,299,315.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,037.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 42,760,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,113,000 after buying an additional 40,760,049 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,623,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,744,000 after buying an additional 211,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,346,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,641,000 after buying an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,445,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,976,000 after buying an additional 98,488 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,810,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,226,000 after buying an additional 210,880 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

