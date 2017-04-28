MGM Growth Properties’ (MGP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) traded up 0.14% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 848,941 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 55.04. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. The business earned $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post $0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 330.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 280,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 75.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 169,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 72,556 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $2,117,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,235,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after buying an additional 555,890 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 913,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 183,945 shares during the period.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. Its portfolio consists of approximately 10 destination resorts.

