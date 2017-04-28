MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) Upgraded by Compass Point to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. FBR & Co boosted their price target on MGIC Investment Corp. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised MGIC Investment Corp. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment Corp. in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $10.00 price target on MGIC Investment Corp. and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.55.

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) opened at 10.73 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. MGIC Investment Corp. had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company earned $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. MGIC Investment Corp.’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post $1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/mgic-investment-corp-mtg-stock-rating-upgraded-by-compass-point-updated.html.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.