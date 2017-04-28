MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) Upgraded by Compass Point to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. FBR & Co boosted their price target on MGIC Investment Corp. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised MGIC Investment Corp. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment Corp. in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $10.00 price target on MGIC Investment Corp. and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.55.
MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) opened at 10.73 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.
MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. MGIC Investment Corp. had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company earned $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. MGIC Investment Corp.’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post $1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
MGIC Investment Corp. Company Profile
MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.
Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.