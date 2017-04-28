Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $422,000 Stake in Applied Micro Circuits Co. (AMCC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in Applied Micro Circuits Co. (NASDAQ:AMCC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Applied Micro Circuits were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Airain ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Micro Circuits during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Micro Circuits during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Micro Circuits during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Analytic Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Micro Circuits during the third quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Micro Circuits by 3.6% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 57,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Micro Circuits Co. (NASDAQ:AMCC) remained flat at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. Applied Micro Circuits Co. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $9.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-sells-3409-shares-of-applied-micro-circuits-co-amcc-updated.html.

Applied Micro Circuits Company Profile

Applied Micro Circuits Corporation (AMCC) provides silicon solutions for cloud infrastructure and data centers, as well as connectivity products for edge, metro and long haul communications equipment. The Company’s products serve Computing and Connectivity markets. Its Computing products include the X-Gene family of server processors, based on the ARMv8 64-bit Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), which target mainstream cloud and data center infrastructure, including hyperscale, telco, enterprise and high performance computing.

