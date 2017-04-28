Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $437,000 Position in Engility Holdings, Inc. (EGL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY continued to hold its stake in shares of Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Engility Holdings were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Engility Holdings by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Engility Holdings by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Engility Holdings by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Engility Holdings by 41.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Engility Holdings by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 82,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EGL) traded down 3.93% on Friday, hitting $28.35. 92,942 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.04 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. Engility Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $39.16.

Engility Holdings (NYSE:EGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Engility Holdings had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The company earned $506.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Engility Holdings’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Engility Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.29) EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $437,000 Position in Engility Holdings, Inc. (EGL)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-maintains-position-in-engility-holdings-inc-egl-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engility Holdings in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Cowen and Company set a $36.00 price target on Engility Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Engility Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Engility Holdings in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Engility Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Engility Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

About Engility Holdings

Engility Holdings, Inc (Engility) is a provider of systems engineering services, training, program management, and operational support for the United States Government worldwide. The Company’s business is focused on providing a range of engineering, technical, analytical, advisory, training, logistics and support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Engility Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engility Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.