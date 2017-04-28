Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.07% of FARO Technologies worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 80.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) traded down 2.01% on Friday, hitting $36.65. 73,320 shares of the company traded hands. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.32 million, a PE ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. FARO Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm earned $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post $0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging and realization systems. The Company operates in three segments: Factory Metrology, Construction BIM-CIM and Other. It sells its products through a direct sales force across customers in a range of manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building construction and law enforcement applications.

