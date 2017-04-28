SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCLN) Position Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCLN) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.08% of SciClone Pharmaceuticals worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCLN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 47,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,921 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCLN) traded down 3.02% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 301,486 shares. SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $497.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.66.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter. SciClone Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $14.00 price target on SciClone Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

In related news, CEO Friedhelm Blobel sold 39,177 shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $385,109.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,416.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 155,400 shares of company stock worth $1,509,140 in the last three months. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SciClone Pharmaceuticals

SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s product portfolio of therapies includes oncology, infectious diseases and cardiovascular disorders. The Company’s business is focused primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The Company operates in two segments: China and the Rest of the World, including its operations in the United States and Hong Kong.

