Omega Protein Co. (OME) Stake Maintained by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY held its position in shares of Omega Protein Co. (NYSE:OME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.07% of Omega Protein worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Protein during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Protein by 272.9% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omega Protein during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Airain ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omega Protein during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omega Protein by 132.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omega Protein Co. (NYSE:OME) traded down 0.25% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 102,204 shares. Omega Protein Co. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92.

Omega Protein (NYSE:OME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. Omega Protein had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Protein Co. will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research downgraded Omega Protein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Protein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omega Protein in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Omega Protein

Omega Protein Corporation is a nutritional products company that develops, produces and delivers nutritious products. The Company operates through two segments: animal nutrition and human nutrition. The Company’s animal nutrition segment consists of two subsidiaries: Omega Protein, Inc (Omega Protein) and Omega Shipyard, Inc (Omega Shipyard).

