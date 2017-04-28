Methanex Co. (MEOH) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Tuesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Cowen and Company increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Methanex to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) opened at 44.85 on Tuesday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $53.35. The firm’s market cap is $4.03 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Methanex had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $810 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post $4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/methanexs-meoh-sector-perform-rating-reiterated-at-scotiabank-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Creative Planning raised its position in Methanex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Methanex by 6.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Methanex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 7.4% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 611,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,780,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol to a range of international markets. The Company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a fleet of methanol ocean tankers.

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.