Methanex Co. (MEOH) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a report released on Thursday. Scotiabank currently has a $72.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen and Company restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC upgraded Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their price objective on Methanex from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) traded up 2.34% during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,979 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.12 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58. Methanex has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $53.35.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $810 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post $4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -846.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 7.1% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 22,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at $260,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 104.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol to a range of international markets. The Company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a fleet of methanol ocean tankers.

