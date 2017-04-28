Methanex Co. (MEOH) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) traded up 2.34% on Friday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,979 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.12 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. Methanex has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $53.35.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company earned $810 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex will post $4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Methanex from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol to a range of international markets. The Company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a fleet of methanol ocean tankers.

