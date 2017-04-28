Metaldyne Performance Group (MPG) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.45

Media headlines about Metaldyne Performance Group (NYSE:MPG) have been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Metaldyne Performance Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.45 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the auto parts company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPG. TheStreet raised shares of Metaldyne Performance Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Metaldyne Performance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metaldyne Performance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Metaldyne Performance Group (NYSE:MPG) opened at 21.90 on Friday. Metaldyne Performance Group has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

About Metaldyne Performance Group

Metaldyne Performance Group Inc provides components for use in engine, transmission and driveline (Powertrain) and chassis, suspension, steering and brake component (Safety-Critical) Platforms for the global light, commercial and industrial vehicle markets. The Company produces these components using complex metal-forming manufacturing technologies and processes for a customer base of vehicle original equipment manufacturers and Tier I suppliers.

