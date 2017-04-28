Metal Tiger PLC (MTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VSA Capital

VSA Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Metal Tiger PLC (LON:MTR) in a report issued on Monday. VSA Capital currently has a GBX 4 ($0.05) target price on the stock.

Metal Tiger PLC (LON:MTR) opened at 2.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.20. The stock’s market cap is GBX 13.24 million. Metal Tiger PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.31 and a 12-month high of GBX 5.12.

Metal Tiger PLC Company Profile

Metal Tiger plc has direct equity investment in various the United Kingdom Alternative investment market (AIM) resource companies. The Company’s segments are Asset Trading and Metal Projects. The Asset Trading segment includes strategic investments in fellow AIM quoted resource exploration and development companies, including equity and warrant holdings.

