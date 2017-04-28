Short Interest in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) Declines By 28.1%

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,976 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 291,953 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) traded down 1.85% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.90. 58,440 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $780.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $106.90.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.15. The firm earned $116.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.38 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. Analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.61%.

In related news, Chairman J Tyler Haahr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,400. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 24.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 156,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 30,868 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 94.5% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 9,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $3,104,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, MetaBank (the Bank). Its segments include Payments, Banking, and Corporate Services/Other. MetaBank is both a community-oriented financial institution offering a range of financial services to meet the needs of the communities it serves and a payments company providing services on a nationwide basis.

