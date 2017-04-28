Mesoblast limited (MESO) Short Interest Up 20.6% in March

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,504 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 325,366 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,093 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

MESO has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast limited in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Mesoblast limited in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) opened at 12.31 on Friday. Mesoblast limited has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The company’s market cap is $936.72 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesoblast limited stock. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

