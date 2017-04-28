Media stories about Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mesa Royalty Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) traded down 1.68% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. 4,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Mesa Royalty Trust has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This is a boost from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Mesa Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.34%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.31” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/mesa-royalty-trust-mtr-earns-media-impact-score-of-0-31.html.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.