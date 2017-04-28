Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.31

Media coverage about Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) has been trending positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mesa Laboratories earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) traded up 0.29% on Friday, reaching $139.82. 7,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $97.96 and a 52-week high of $147.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.33 million, a PE ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.14.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post $2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Michael T. Brooks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total value of $245,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John James Sullivan sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.99, for a total transaction of $734,268.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,040 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,070 shares of company stock worth $4,713,296. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc is focused primarily on quality control products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, Biological Indicators and Cold Chain. The Instruments Division designs, manufactures and markets quality control instruments and disposable products.

