Merus Labs International Inc (MSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Merus Labs International Inc (TSE:MSL) (NASDAQ:MSLI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSL. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Merus Labs International from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Merus Labs International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merus Labs International in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Merus Labs International in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of Merus Labs International (TSE:MSL) remained flat at $1.06 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 38,373 shares. Merus Labs International has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The company’s market cap is $124.39 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Merus Labs International Company Profile

Merus Labs International Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company’s products include Elantan, Isoket, Deponit, Sintrom, Emselex/Enablex, Surgestone, Provames, Speciafoldine, Tredemine, Salagen, Estraderm MX and Vancocin.

