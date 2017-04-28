Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $876,000 in Dillard's, Inc. (DDS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.38% of Dillard's as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dillard's by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,756,000 after buying an additional 200,435 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Dillard's by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,074,000 after buying an additional 286,908 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard's during the third quarter valued at $30,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dillard's by 148.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after buying an additional 203,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dillard's during the fourth quarter valued at $18,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) traded down 0.09% on Friday, hitting $55.17. 29,636 shares of the stock were exchanged. Dillard's, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $77.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.41. Dillard's had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company earned $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard's, Inc. will post $4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Dillard's’s payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on shares of Dillard's in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dillard's from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard's has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

About Dillard's

Dillard’s, Inc is a retailer of fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishing. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 293 Dillard’s stores, including 25 clearance centers, and an Internet store offering a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men and children, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

