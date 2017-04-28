Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $3.239 Million Position in Apache Co. (APA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 138.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 36,596 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Private Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Apache during the first quarter worth $304,000. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Apache by 9.0% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 11,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Apache by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Apache by 0.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apache by 18.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 49,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) opened at 48.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.37. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock’s market cap is $18.35 billion.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Apache had a negative net margin of 166.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm earned $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post $1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.42%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $3.239 Million Position in Apache Co. (APA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/merriman-wealth-management-llc-purchases-36596-shares-of-apache-co-apa-updated.html.

APA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America Corp lowered Apache to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apache in a research note on Friday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank set a $58.00 price target on Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. It has production in four segments: the United States, Canada, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.