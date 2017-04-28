MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the period. MiMedx Group comprises about 1.3% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of MiMedx Group worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDXG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,926,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,927,000 after buying an additional 518,775 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 132,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 60,850 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 209,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 26,713 shares during the period. Finally, Senzar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) opened at 11.40 on Friday. MiMedx Group Inc has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 103.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm earned $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group Inc will post $0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDXG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MiMedx Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised MiMedx Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants human placental tissue, skin and bone. The Company’s Regenerative Biomaterials segment includes the design, manufacture, and marketing of products and tissue processing services for the Wound Care, Surgical, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic and Dental market categories.

