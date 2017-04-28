Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $266,000 Position in Expedia Inc (EXPE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia during the first quarter worth about $126,000. TNB Financial bought a new stake in Expedia during the first quarter worth $4,178,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Expedia by 122.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,010,000 after buying an additional 109,282 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Expedia by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 112,070 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $14,509,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Expedia by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) opened at 136.20 on Friday. Expedia Inc has a 52 week low of $96.58 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.13 and a 200-day moving average of $123.20.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The online travel company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Expedia had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.06%. Expedia’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Inc will post $5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Expedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Expedia’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Expedia from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Expedia from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Expedia in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $145.00 target price on Expedia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

In other Expedia news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 106,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $12,746,871.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,304,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

