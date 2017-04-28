Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $1,555,000 Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC continued to hold its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $522,000. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 38.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,154,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Valmont Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) opened at 155.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.87. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.65 and a 12-month high of $165.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $637.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post $7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/merriman-wealth-management-llc-has-1555000-position-in-valmont-industries-inc-vmi-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have commented on VMI shares. TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Valmont Industries to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other Valmont Industries news, Chairman Mogens C. Bay sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $7,974,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,580,487.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $155,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,979 shares in the company, valued at $928,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc is a producer of fabricated metal products, and steel, aluminum and composite pole, tower and other structures, and mechanized irrigation systems. The Company’s segments are Engineered Support Structures (ESS); Utility Support Structures; Energy and Mining; Coatings; Irrigation, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.