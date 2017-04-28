Meritage Homes Corp’s (MTH) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) in a research note released on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $37.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Meritage Homes Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised Meritage Homes Corp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Meritage Homes Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes Corp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.39.

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) traded down 3.35% during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 729,501 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.36. Meritage Homes Corp has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $41.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61.

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Meritage Homes Corp had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business earned $672.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Meritage Homes Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post $3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 6,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $210,199.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,448.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillippe Lord sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $63,750.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at $118,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,151 shares of company stock valued at $635,188. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp by 65.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 375,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after buying an additional 149,117 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp by 15.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 179,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp by 4.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 142,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 879,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,360,000 after buying an additional 34,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company is a designer and builder of single-family homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment is engaged in the business of acquiring and developing land, constructing homes, marketing and selling those homes, and providing warranty and customer services.

