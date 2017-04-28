Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.37

Press coverage about Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) has trended positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Meritage Homes Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.37 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the construction company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

MTH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Meritage Homes Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes Corp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.39.

Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) opened at 40.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.36. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Meritage Homes Corp had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $672.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post $3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes Corp news, insider Phillippe Lord sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $63,750.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at $118,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,151 shares of company stock worth $635,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes Corp

Meritage Homes Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company is a designer and builder of single-family homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment is engaged in the business of acquiring and developing land, constructing homes, marketing and selling those homes, and providing warranty and customer services.

