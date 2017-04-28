Meredith Co. (MDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company earned $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.61 million. Meredith had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Meredith updated its Q4 guidance to $0.93-0.98 EPS.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) traded down 9.71% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.55. 2,977,894 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. Meredith has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $66.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meredith in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark Co. lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of Meredith from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 46.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 4.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations.

