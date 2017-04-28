Positive Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Merck & Co. (MRK) Share Price

News articles about Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) have trended positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Merck & Co. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 16 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Vetr raised shares of Merck & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Merck & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Merck & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.63 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Merck & Co. in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.68.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) traded down 0.40% during trading on Friday, reaching $62.33. 9,440,407 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.79. Merck & Co. has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $66.80. Merck & Co. also was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 15,362 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 448% compared to the average daily volume of 2,805 put options.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business earned $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Merck & Co. had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co. will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.61%.

In other Merck & Co. news, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 91,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,881,697.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $322,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,001. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,809 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,846. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Positive Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Merck & Co. (MRK) Share Price” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/merck-co-mrk-receives-news-impact-score-of-0-26-updated.html.

About Merck & Co.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.