Mercer International (MERC) Given Media Impact Score of 0.23

Press coverage about Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mercer International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) traded down 2.79% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,033 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company earned $242.78 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

In other news, Director Eric Lauritzen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $70,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 15,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,788,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,072,534. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc is a producer of northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp, which is pulp that is sold on the open market. The Company also produces and sells tall oil, a by-product of its production process, which is used as both a chemical additive and as a green energy source. It produces and sells NBSK pulp, which is a bleached kraft pulp manufactured using northern softwood.

