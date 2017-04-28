Shares of Memorial Production Partners LP (NASDAQ:MEMP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Memorial Production Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

WARNING: “Memorial Production Partners LP (MEMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/memorial-production-partners-lp-memp-receives-1-40-consensus-price-target-from-analysts-updated.html.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Memorial Production Partners stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Memorial Production Partners LP (NASDAQ:MEMP) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 71,470 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Memorial Production Partners worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Memorial Production Partners (NASDAQ:MEMP) opened at 0.12 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $10.06 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. Memorial Production Partners has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $3.07.

Memorial Production Partners Company Profile

Memorial Production Partners LP (the Partnership) owns, acquires and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Partnership is owned by its limited partners and general partner. Its general partner is responsible for managing all of the Partnership’s operations and activities. The Partnership operates in the acquisition, exploitation, development and production of oil and natural gas properties segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Memorial Production Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Memorial Production Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.