Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,326,451 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 24,259,987 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,954,751 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Union Gaming Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America Corp upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $22.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.02.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) opened at 22.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion and a PE ratio of 64.29. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, formerly Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It is principally engaged in the gaming and hospitality business in Asia and its principal operating and developmental activities occur in over two geographic areas, which include Macau and the Philippines.

