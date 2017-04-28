Brokerages Set Meet Group Inc (MEET) Target Price at $8.70

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

MEET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital set a $9.00 target price on shares of Meet Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Meet Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Securities Inc. increased its position in Meet Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Securities Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Meet Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Meet Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Meet Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meet Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 43,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) opened at 6.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.08. Meet Group has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $8.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Meet Group had a net margin of 63.55% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm earned $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meet Group will post $0.57 EPS for the current year.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc, formerly MeetMe, Inc is a social media technology company that owns and operates the MeetMe mobile applications and meetme.com. The Company is a location-based social network for meeting new people both on the Web and on mobile platforms, including on iPhone, Android, iPad and other tablets that facilitate interactions among users.

